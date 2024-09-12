Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 800.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Vital Energy worth $24,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 101.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VTLE opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.17. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.