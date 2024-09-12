Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.35 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 486,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,104 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 134,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $118.23 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

