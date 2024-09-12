Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.01 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $161.71 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.31 and its 200 day moving average is $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -317.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

