Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.83 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,651 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $26,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,447,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 624.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4,618.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,443,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,042,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

