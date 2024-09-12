Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 28,735 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

TRV opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $242.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.80 and a 200-day moving average of $216.64.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

