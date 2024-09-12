Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,980 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $24,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $129.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

