Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 44,290 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Post worth $23,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 199,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,598,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Stock Performance

POST stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Company Profile



Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

