Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $317.46 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.93. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

