Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,955 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

RGLD opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.23. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $142.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,515 shares of company stock worth $1,049,834 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

