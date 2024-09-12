Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,712 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 150.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,532,000 after purchasing an additional 189,837 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 413,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 811,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.66 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $269.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.45 and its 200 day moving average is $235.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

