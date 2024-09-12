Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,096 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,096 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Conagra Brands worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

