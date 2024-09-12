Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,196 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Badger Meter worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $199.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $210.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

