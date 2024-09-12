Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.04. Video Display shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Video Display Trading Up 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

