Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VKTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

