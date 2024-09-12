Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,375,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after purchasing an additional 52,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vipshop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after buying an additional 47,004 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

