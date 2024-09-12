Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $318.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

