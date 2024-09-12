Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s current price.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.69. Visteon has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $143.97.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 132,566.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Visteon by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

