Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Vistra by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vistra by 633.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

