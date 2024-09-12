Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) was down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vivid Seats traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 280,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,447,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEAT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vivid Seats

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $259,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 770,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 395,942 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 88.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.