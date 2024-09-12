Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

VNO stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.