Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.64.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.