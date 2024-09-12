VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 16,941 shares.
VPR Brands Stock Down 16.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About VPR Brands
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
