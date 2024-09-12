W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

