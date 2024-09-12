W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.