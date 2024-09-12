Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) Trading Up 6.2%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Waldencast Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 101,592 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.