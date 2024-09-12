Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $17.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,138.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,138.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $198,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,592,415 shares of company stock valued at $87,375,895 over the last 90 days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

WRBY stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

