Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.1 %

WBD opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

