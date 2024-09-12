Warren B. Kanders Acquires 30,000 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clarus Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.84. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Clarus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Clarus by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Clarus by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

