Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $433.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $433.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Watsco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $461.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Watsco has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.