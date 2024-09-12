Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 249.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACET. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACET

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 77.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.