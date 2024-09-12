Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 5,544 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $209.15 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $210.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

