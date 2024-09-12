Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $703,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $145.62 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.