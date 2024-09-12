Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 70.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 15.7% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RMMZ opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0974 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.