Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Pure Storage
In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Pure Storage
Pure Storage Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Storage
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.