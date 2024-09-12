Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.