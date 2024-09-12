Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 11,378 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $32.72.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

