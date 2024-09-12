Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,232 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,593,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,096,452 shares of company stock valued at $35,018,776. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

