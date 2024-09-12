Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.35% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NREF opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $290.41 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 374.23 and a quick ratio of 374.23.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

