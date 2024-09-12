Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

