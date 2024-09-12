Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

