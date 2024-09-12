Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 139 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $230.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.20. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

