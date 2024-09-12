Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $444,487,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

