Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 94 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 290,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 245,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $314.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.82 and a 200-day moving average of $303.19. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $233.54 and a one year high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

