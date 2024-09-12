Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $20,620,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

