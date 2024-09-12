Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 421 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

NYSE JPM opened at $207.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $595.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

