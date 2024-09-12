Wells Fargo & Company Raises Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target to $51.00

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

