Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHG opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

