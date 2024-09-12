Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Wickes Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WIX opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.02. The company has a market capitalization of £407.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,433.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 176.05 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

About Wickes Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.