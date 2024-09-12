Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.
Wickes Group Stock Up 0.8 %
WIX opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.02. The company has a market capitalization of £407.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,433.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 176.05 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84.
About Wickes Group
