William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 0.9% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

APH stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

