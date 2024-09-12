Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $148.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of WSM opened at $134.33 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $69.20 and a 12-month high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.05.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

